Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

FRGI opened at $7.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $188.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.32 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 41,694 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 76.8% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 516,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 224,489 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

