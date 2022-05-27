Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

FIL opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

