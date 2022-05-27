First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get First Advantage alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FA. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.81.

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Research analysts expect that First Advantage will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in First Advantage by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,389,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Advantage by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Advantage by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,954 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Advantage by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,375 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in First Advantage by 2,323.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 972,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 932,581 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Advantage (Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Advantage (FA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.