First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

First Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of First Capital stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924. First Capital has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $115.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.04.

FCAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

