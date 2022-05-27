First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 687.1% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $29.45. 297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,738. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.38. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 15.99%. On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $32,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 18.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

