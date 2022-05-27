First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock remained flat at $$29.13 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 5,742.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 258,393 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,234,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 155,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period.

