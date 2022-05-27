First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock remained flat at $$29.13 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.
