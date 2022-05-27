First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 1,493.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FDNI stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. 11,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,866. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $48.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDNI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter.

