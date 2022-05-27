First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the April 30th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,377,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,193. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

