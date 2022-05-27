First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 229.4% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of RFDI opened at $60.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.97. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $56.57 and a 12-month high of $75.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
