First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 229.4% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of RFDI opened at $60.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.97. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $56.57 and a 12-month high of $75.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,162,000.

