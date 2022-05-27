FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $920.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) will report sales of $920.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstService’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $914.60 million and the highest is $927.08 million. FirstService reported sales of $831.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstService will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FirstService.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 486.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after acquiring an additional 258,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $4.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.75. FirstService has a 52 week low of $115.33 and a 52 week high of $202.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

