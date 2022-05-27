FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 521,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 610,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 469,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 211,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.