Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $32.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Foot Locker from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $32.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

