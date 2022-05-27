Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.44 billion.

Shares of FL stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $33.29. 2,364,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,278. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Foot Locker from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.22.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 119.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 315,012 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 171,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Foot Locker by 40.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,781 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $3,146,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

