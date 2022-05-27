Forest Hill Capital LLC Has $13.12 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. First Horizon comprises 3.6% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of First Horizon worth $13,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 2.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth $178,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,502,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. 117,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,386,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

