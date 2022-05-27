Forest Hill Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 138,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,000. Texas Capital Bancshares comprises about 2.3% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $249,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.36. 9,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,739. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.09 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.98.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,080.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,700 shares of company stock worth $975,525. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.