Forest Hill Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Forest Hill Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,770 shares during the quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Encore Wire worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Encore Wire by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 34,536 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.27. 3,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,115. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $5.58. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

