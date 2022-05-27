ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Up 6.5%

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) rose 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $19.22. Approximately 2,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 541,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ForgeRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 46.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $12,742,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

