freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €29.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($31.70) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FNTN. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($22.77) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of FNTN opened at €24.83 ($26.41) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.88. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($35.02).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

