Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,004,311. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $177.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,888 shares of company stock valued at $81,173,177 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

