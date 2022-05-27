Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 2,045 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 105,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 622,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 93,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $53.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,791,164. The company has a market capitalization of $302.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

