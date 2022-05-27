Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Freshpet stock opened at $66.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $183.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day moving average is $95.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,011,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after buying an additional 170,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Freshpet by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,477,000 after buying an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 23.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,348,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,005,000 after buying an additional 450,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Freshpet by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after buying an additional 325,414 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

