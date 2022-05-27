Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by Stonehill Capital Management LLC

Stonehill Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,989 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for about 7.2% of Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stonehill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $32,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Shares of FYBR stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,543. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 110.77% and a net margin of 80.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.