FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,080 shares of company stock valued at $457,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Investment House LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,145. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

