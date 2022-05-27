Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 946.2% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHLT. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,596,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Future Health ESG by 11.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 491,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG during the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FHLT remained flat at $$9.89 on Friday. Future Health ESG has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91.

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the smart health technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

