G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW) Short Interest Up 1,033.3% in May

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,033.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G Medical Innovations stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW – Get Rating) by 597.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,494 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in G Medical Innovations were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:GMVDW remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,358. G Medical Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

