Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Given New $11.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
GANX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
NASDAQ GANX opened at $2.72 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.35.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Gain Therapeutics by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 65,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in Gain Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gain Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
