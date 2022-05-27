Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.37

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWMGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 31690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13.

In related news, Director Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,259,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,324,329.12. Insiders bought 185,750 shares of company stock worth $85,840 over the last three months.

Galway Metals Company Profile (CVE:GWM)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

