Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.37

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 31690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13.

In related news, Director Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,259,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,324,329.12. Insiders bought 185,750 shares of company stock worth $85,840 over the last three months.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

