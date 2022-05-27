GamerCoin Price Reaches $0.0251 on Top Exchanges (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GamerCoin has a market cap of $10.57 million and approximately $229,223.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $680.72 or 0.02394419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00524153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00032658 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009042 BTC.

GamerCoin’s total supply is 818,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 420,356,846 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

