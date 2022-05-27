Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

NYSE GGB opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.69.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter. Gerdau had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 19.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,084 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 112,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

