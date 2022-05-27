Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Getlink from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Getlink from €16.60 ($17.66) to €17.50 ($18.62) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Getlink from €16.00 ($17.02) to €18.00 ($19.15) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of GRPTF opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. Getlink has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $19.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24.

Getlink Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

