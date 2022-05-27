Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in May

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on GVDNY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Givaudan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,570.78.

Givaudan stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average of $87.10. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $68.91 and a 1 year high of $105.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.878 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

