Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Buys C$46,790.80 in Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott purchased 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,790.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,760,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,658,228.60.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 49,500 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$19,849.50.

Glacier Media stock opened at C$0.43 on Friday. Glacier Media Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.35 and a 52-week high of C$0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.42 million and a P/E ratio of -7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25.

Glacier Media ( TSE:GVC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

