Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the April 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HECOF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.37. 25,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,307. Global Helium has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

Get Global Helium alerts:

Global Helium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Helium Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises three helium exploration permits covering an area of 85,000 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as First Helium Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.