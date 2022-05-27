Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the April 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HECOF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.37. 25,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,307. Global Helium has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.
Global Helium Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Helium (HECOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.