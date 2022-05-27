Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,364,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. 618,816 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30.

