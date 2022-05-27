Gnosis (GNO) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.44 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $478.67 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for $185.56 or 0.00652586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 coins. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

