Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,784,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.40% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $522,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,072,000 after buying an additional 650,759 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $528,021,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,782,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,213,000 after acquiring an additional 137,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after buying an additional 206,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.41. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.13 and a one year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

