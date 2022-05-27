Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the April 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 109,322 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 360,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 276,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 31,030 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 254,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 114,371 shares during the period.

GER traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. 33,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

