Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Buys Shares of 3,500 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 380,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,222,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCL. Argus lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

