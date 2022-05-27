Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $26,000 in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

Shares of Amyris stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. 59,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,175,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $805.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $17.42.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Amyris Profile (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.