Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 144,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,621,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.23.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

