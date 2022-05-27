Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Position Increased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.58% of Green Dot worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. 1,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $54.90.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $146,443 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

