Greencore Group’s (GNC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

GNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 109.94 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100.71 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 149.70 ($1.88). The stock has a market cap of £578.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.28.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

