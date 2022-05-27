Greenridge Global Cuts China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Price Target to $6.00

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Greenridge Global from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Greenridge Global currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Automotive Systems in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $91.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.66.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

