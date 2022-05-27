Greytown Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,401,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after buying an additional 191,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after buying an additional 179,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.88. 238,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,940. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $228.00 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.56.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

