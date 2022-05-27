Greytown Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Greytown Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,419. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $142.68 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

