Greytown Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

VIG stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,419. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $142.68 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

