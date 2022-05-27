Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

OMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.8212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

