Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $252.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.66 million to $260.08 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $228.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $75.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $147,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,698,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $64,064.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares in the company, valued at $931,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,298 shares of company stock worth $368,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Haemonetics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

