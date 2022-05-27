Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) will post $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $7.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HBI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. 180,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,441,830. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

