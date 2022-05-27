Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of HASI opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 108.70%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

